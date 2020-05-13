ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that while he is lifting the stay-at-home order that was put into place, that does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and Marylanders should continue to be, “responsible.”
Gov. Hogan said that Marylanders — particularly the most vulnerable — should continue to stay inside when possible. He also said that employers should continue to encourage telework whenever possible. People should also continue to practice social distancing.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“If these stage one activities resume successfully without a spike in hospitalizations, sustained spike in ICU cases or significant unforeseen outbreaks of widespread community transmission, then we will be in position to move to stage two of our plan,” the governor said.
Gov. Hogan said that he is “anxious” to begin phase two of the plan, but said Marylanders need to respond responsibly to the first phase.
“I’m anxious to move into phase two and get the rest of the businesses open, but a lot of it depends on how everyone treats this first phase. If everyone goes crazy and does things that are unsafe, we’re going to ballon back up and slow down the process. If everybody responds responsibly, we’ll be able to move forward quicker.”
The stay at home order will be lifted Friday at 5 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.