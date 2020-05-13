LATESTGov. Hogan Will Speak At 5 p.m. WJZ Will Carry His Press Conference Live
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A new coronavirus testing site will open Thursday in Westminster, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

The drive-thru site, the first state-sponsored, community-based site in the county, will be at the Carroll County Agriculture Center.

Patients will need an appointment and a referral from a health care provider.

When it opens, it will be the ninth COVID-19 testing center in Maryland run by the state’s health department.

