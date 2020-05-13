



With its staff busy helping treat patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, LifeBridge Health is hoping to make health care workers’ home lives easier by helping them reduce the number of trips they need to make to the grocery store.

At all of its hospitals, staff members can now buy essential items like eggs, bread and toiletries for themselves and their families, saving them a trip to the store.

“When people get off work, the last thing they want to do is go to the market or try to fix up a meal after a 12-hour shift or more to prepare for their families or themselves,” said Michael Cambell, an employee in the finance department at Grace Medical Center.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, LifeBridge realized there was a need, especially for those on the front lines.

“All of the markets and stores started to kind of deplete their stock,” said Chris Jackson, Grace’s director of food and nutrition.

The goal is to relieve some pressure and provide convenience for life outside of work for the healthcare heroes.

“I can call from home in advance before 10 o’clock and request a meal or whatever my needs may be, paper good or of that nature, and they’ll have it already packaged and ready for me to take home,” Campbell said.

Hospital staff members said they hope to see the program continue even after the pandemic ends.

Campbell added he’s thankful for the gesture.

“Just small little things about the food service and providing for their staff lets me know comfortably someone is thinking about us constantly,” he said.

