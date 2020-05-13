



A group of neighbors on Millers Island had been hard at work sewing masks for healthcare workers amid the coronavirus since early in its progression. Now the group’s work is on hold after it experienced a tragedy of its own.

After kicking off their work in March, Candy Evans-Craven estimated they made around 3,000 masks in total.

Then, a week and a half ago, their work came to a halt when her husband Paul Craven died in a motorcycle crash while delivering masks.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“Around 4 o’clock I knew something was wrong,” Evans-Craven recalled.

Craven was nearly home when police said he crossed the center line on Bethlehem Boulevard near North Point Boulevard in Edgemere and was hit by a pickup truck. He died at the scene.

An autopsy showed he didn’t have a heart attack. The family is at a loss as to what happened.

The virus didn’t kill Craven, but he’s still its victim as he was doing the work to try to protect people he didn’t even know.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“He was so proud, so proud of me and so proud of this project and everyone who was involved,” Evans-Craven said.

For now, the group has temporarily stopped making more masks. It’s just too much for them at the moment.

“He loved my mom beyond measure,” his stepdaughter Arin Gayhardt said.

Evans-Craven lost her best friend, and during a time that is already disorienting for most, she feels lost.

“I am lost. I am broken,” she said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.