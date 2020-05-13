Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland is getting another nearly $206 million to help expand its coronavirus testing capacity, the state’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland is getting another nearly $206 million to help expand its coronavirus testing capacity, the state’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.
In total, the state will get $205,723,600 to expand testing capacity across the state. The federal funds were approved as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and the Health Care Enhancement Act.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Last week, lawmakers announced a separate nearly $7 million award to help community health centers in the state expand their testing efforts.
As of Wednesday, there are 34,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland and 1,694 deaths. Nearly 139,000 people have tested negative for the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.