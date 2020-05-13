BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus triage and isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel is open.
The center allows COVID-19 positive patients who don’t need hospitalization but need to self-isolate a place to recover opened Tuesday. It’s operated in partnership by the city of Baltimore, University of Maryland Medical System and the hotel.
“The University of Maryland Medical System is proud to be part of this innovative lifesaving effort which both prevents virus spread and provides community members the critical medical support needed during this time of crisis,” said Kevin Burns, MD, Medical Director and Lead Clinical Physician for the TRI Support Center. He adds, “Undoubtedly, the Lord Baltimore conversion will reduce hospitalizations, prevent deaths and help keep Baltimore healthy.”
The TRI Support Center allows people who may be living in multi-generational households, people experiencing homeless and frontline workers who want to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to their families.
“I am thankful for the work of UMMS, the Lord Baltimore Hotel, and the Baltimore City Health Department for collaborating on rapidly opening up the TRI Support Center,” said Mayor Young. “The TRI Support Center fills a critical need for our residents who need to be able to self-isolate but cannot safely do so due to their living situations.”
Meals and cleaning services will be provided.
