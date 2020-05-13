Comments (2)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. Wednesday on phase 1 of the Maryland’s reopening plan.
“ I will provide an update regarding Stage One of our #MarylandStrong Roadmap to Recovery,” the governor tweeted Tuesday.
Hogan said that he would have to see a flattening of the curve and a decline in hospitalizations for a 14-day period to begin to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions.
Last week, Hogan loosened restrictions around elective procedures would allow some “low risk” outdoor activities. He also said if declines continued, he could begin reopening the state as soon as this week.
On Monday, the state reported its biggest drop in hospitalization numbers. But on Tuesday, the number of deaths jumped by 70.
WJZ will carry the presser on-air and on WJZ.com at 5 p.m.
IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO EVEN CONSIDER REOPENING- THE DEATH TOLL JUST TOOK AN UPWARD SWING. i STILL HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO GET A TEST (EVEN THO I AM A SENIOR) BECAUSE I AM “NOT SICK”. I DON’T EVEN HAVE A REAL MASK CAUSE YOU CAN’T BUY THEM ANYWHERE-THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH TESTS AND TRUMP JUST KEEPS ON LYING
you are what is wrong not following facts.MD has enough tests, you are not sick you don’t need a test,make a mask or don’t go out. What is Trump lying about?