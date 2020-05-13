Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Hagerstown man is in police custody after he fled from officers during an arrest Tuesday.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Hagerstown man is in police custody after he fled from officers during an arrest Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, Hagerstown Police asked for help to find Kristopher Michael Stull.
Stull was wanted on multiple warrants when he fled from police.
Police didn’t say where they arrested Stull, however, his unique mugshot got Stull’s escape national coverage.