ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — About 135,000 Marylanders are still awaiting for the unemployment claims to be processed, according to Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson.
During a virtual hearing with the state house Wednesday, Robinson said those claims have still not been paid out because they are under reviewed for a number of reasons.
Although she said the department was happy its paid more then 327,000 unemployment claims, she said they were disappointed with the launch of the Beacon One-Stop system.
On Tuesday, state senate hearing lasted nine hours. Lawmakers heard from 270 Marylanders about their frustrations and experiences filing for unemployment.
The hearing allowed the public, for the first time, to share their experiences applying for unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 1,100 Marylanders signed up — but only the first 270 were invited to testify. The remainder could submit video testimonies.
The hearing began at 2 p.m.
