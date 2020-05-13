Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Saturday, there will be two new spots for families to pick up some much needed food from World Central Kitchen.
Besides the parking lot at Camden Yards, José Andrés’ charity will also distribute food at Eastern High School and Baltimore City Community College.
Here’s Where You Can Get Food Assistance In Maryland
Anyone in need, can pick up free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
