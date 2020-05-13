BREAKINGGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
Filed Under:Baltimore, Charity, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus resources, Food Assistance, Jose Andres, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, World Central Kitchen


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Saturday, there will be two new spots for families to pick up some much needed food from World Central Kitchen.

Besides the parking lot at Camden Yards, José Andrés’ charity will also distribute food at Eastern High School and Baltimore City Community College.

Here’s Where You Can Get Food Assistance In Maryland

Anyone in need, can pick up free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply