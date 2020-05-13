ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — While Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday he will lift the state’s stay-at-home order Friday, he said that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is, “far from over.”
“Unfortunately, the fight against this deadly disease is far from over,” Gov. Hogan said.
Gov. Hogan went onto thank Marylanders for their courage in the midst of this pandemic, and said the sacrifices of residents have made a difference.
Related Stories:
- Coronavirus Latest: Gov. Larry Hogan Will Lift Maryland’s Stay At Home Order Friday
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What’s Allowed To Reopen, What’s Closed In Maryland?
“But because of the incredible courage you have shown, and the extraordinary sacrifices you have made, Maryland, and our nation can now, at least, begin to slowly recover,” the governor said.
Gov. Larry Hogan will lift Maryland’s stay at home order on at 5 p.m. Friday, more than 45 days after he initially announced the order.
Gov. Hogan said Maryland has achieved the 14-day plateauing and decline of hospitalizations. The rate of new deaths, hospitalizations and ICU patients have steadily declined, he said during a press conference Wednesday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.