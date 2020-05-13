



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that he will lift the state’s stay-at-home order Friday, but said that he is allowing for a flexible community-based approach.

The governor said this approach allows individual county leaders to make decisions regarding the timing of stage-one reopening in their individual jurisdictions.

“Yesterday, I led another call with the county executives and leaders of every jurisdiction in the state,” Gov. Hogan said. “I assured our county leaders that as we slowly and cautiously lift restrictions at the state level, that we are providing for a flexible community-based approach.”

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued a joint statement Wednesday. They said, in part:

“Our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people,” the two said. “As Gov. Hogan has acknowledged, there is not a statewide, one-size fits all approach to achieving that goal, and just four jurisdictions have 72 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.”

Baltimore City and Baltimore County are two of those jurisdictions, along with Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball also released a statement Wednesday. He said, in part:

“Governor Hogan has given individual counties and regions the discretion to review our own data and make decisions about when it is appropriate us to relax certain restrictions. Howard County does not meet many of the criteria that the Governor outlined in his four building blocks to reopen.”

Although the stay at home order is lifted, the state will be moving instead to a Safer-at-Home public health advisory. Hogan encouraged residents to practice social distancing and to continuing to wear masks when inside stores and or on public transportation.

