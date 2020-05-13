



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday he is lifting the stay at home order at 5 p.m. on Friday, more than 45 days after he initially announced the order.

Along the with order being lifted, Gov. Hogan announced he would move most of the state into stage one of the recovery plan. Here’s what will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday:

Retail stores in Maryland will reopen with 50% capacity; manufacturing may resume operations, personal services like barbershops and hair salons may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only.

Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes, and art galleries can also reopen.

Churches and houses of worship may begin to safely hold religious services. Outside services are strongly encouraged, but inside services may be permitted at 50% capacity or less with appropriate safety protocols.

Bars and restaurants remain closed other than for delivery and carryout services.

This has been highly anticipated for small businesses in the area, and many told WJZ they are excited to welcome customers back. They want to make sure, however, they still keep everyone safe.

Bridget Quinn Stickline is the Owner of Wee Chic Boutique in Lutherville-Timonium.

“It was already a hard job, but now it’s even harder,” she said.

Quinn Stickline said she is “cautiously excited” about being able to reopen her business.

“Everybody builds their business because they love people,” she said. “I’ve been missing my clients, both big and small, but I want to make sure I’m being careful.”

Neha Gupta is the owner of Neha Threading Salon and Spa in Pikesville.

“My phone is off of the hook right now,” Gupta said.

Gupta said after six weeks of being closed, and only open to essential workers, she’s excited to get her regular clients back in the chair.

“I think I was waiting for this moment to happen, but at the same time, I’m a little concerned,” she said.

Quinn Stickline said it’s important shoppers remains safe and support local businesses.

“The small stores that you love and the restaurants that you love really need attention as things begin to open back up again,” Quinn Stickline said.

Gov. Hogan also announced other requirements, including having hand sanitizer or wipes inside of stores and having a floor plan to mitigate any possible foot traffic.

