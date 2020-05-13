



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued a joint statement Wednesday in response to Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to lift the state’s stay-at-home order on Friday.

Young and Olszewski said that their top priority is to protect public health.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our people,” the two said. “As Gov. Hogan has acknowledged, there is not a statewide, one-size fits all approach to achieving that goal, and just four jurisdictions have 72 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.”

Baltimore City and Baltimore County are two of those jurisdictions, along with Montgomery and Prince George’s counties

Young and Olszewski said a community-based approach is necessary to allow individual jurisdiction to make decision in regard to Phase I of the reopening process.

“For the Baltimore region to safely move into all of Phase I, we need more access to personal protective equipment, as well as increased testing capacity and more robust contact tracing. We’ve seen some progress in each of these areas, but we have to do even more.”

Young and Olszewski also said they will determine the next steps of reopening their respective jurisdictions in the next 24 hours.

“We are taking a close look at the specific actions announced today, and we will determine our next steps in the next 24 hours. We acknowledge that this will not be welcome news to all of our residents. Individuals and businesses continue to make real sacrifices and those sacrifices are preventing the spread of a deadly virus. However, rushing to reopen in our large, densely populated jurisdictions jeopardizes the lives of our neighbors and loved ones.”

