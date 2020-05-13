BREAKINGGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — There will be no summer camp this year for children in Montgomery County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montgomery County Rec. Department has canceled all summer camps and programs.

Facility rentals through the end of the month have also been canceled.

The county said it is working on a way to have some activities available for children this summer.

