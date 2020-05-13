Morgan State University is moving ahead with plans to reopen campus for the fall semester.

The school said — as of Wednesday, May 13 — it plans to have full instruction, featuring an innovative student choice type of course model.

It would allow students, and professors, to incorporate remote learning with face-to-face teaching.

Morgan State said its also working in social distancing protocols to as needed in on-campus housing.

Morgan State University President David Wilson issued the following statement in regard to the school’s plans for the fall semester:

“Pending any new prohibitive guidance from the State, at this current time, Morgan State University plans to reopen its campus in the fall, resuming full instruction featuring an innovative ‘student choice’ course delivery model that incorporates face-to-face and remote learning. The University is also preparing an on-campus residential experience for students that will incorporate social distancing protocols as needed. By the end of the month, the University will be issuing more comprehensive details regarding fall operations to further assist returning and prospective students with their planning and decision making. The details will incorporate recommendations from Morgan’s Campus Reopening and Readiness Committee. Student interest in pursuing a Morgan education remains high, and Morgan is evaluating how to best meet that need in a manner that is safe and is implemented in the best interest of the entire Morgan community.”