Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’ve started to think about shopping for a jersey for one of this year’s Ravens rookies, the wait is over for the numbers they will be wearing.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’ve started to think about shopping for a jersey for one of this year’s Ravens rookies, the wait is over for the numbers they will be wearing.
The Ravens made the announcement on their team website and Twitter page Wednesday afternoon.
Related Coverage:
- NFL Still Plans For 2020 Season To Start On Time As Coronavirus Pandemic Continues
- Ravens 2020 Schedule Released, Team To Open Season Against Browns
- Viviano: Ravens’ 2020 NFL Draft Class ‘Packed With Potential’
Ready to rep.
Rookie jersey #s ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/I65F1yaTdf
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2020
Below is a look at the jersey numbers for the Ravens 2020 draft class:
- ILB Patrick Queen – No. 48
- RB J.K. Dobbins – No. 27
- DT Justin Madubuike – No. 92
- WR Devin Duvernay – No. 13
- ILB Malik Harrison – No. 40
- OL Tyre Phillips – No. 74
- OL Ben Bredeson – No. 67
- DT Broderick Washington – No. 96
- WR James Proche – No. 11
- S Geno Stone – No. 26
The Ravens learned last week that they will open up their season at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ.
Continue to stay with WJZ all season long for your complete Ravens coverage.