ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland state house is hosting another hearing on unemployment benefits Wednesday.
On Tuesday, state senate hearing lasted nine hours.
Lawmakers heard from 270 Marylanders about their frustrations and experiences filing for unemployment.
The hearing allowed the public, for the first time, to share their experiences applying for unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 1,100 Marylanders signed up — but only the first 270 were invited to testify. The remainder could submit video testimonies.
The Department of Labor says it’s paid more than 327,000 unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic, but the state’s new beacon one-stop website wasn’t without its problems.
Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson is testifying at the hearing today.
