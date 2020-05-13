Comments
BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a hotel in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, police said.
The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Sleep Inn and Suites in the 6000 block of Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn.
Police said the victim and suspect were arguing when the suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body.
The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Charges are pending against the suspect, whose name was not released since they have not been arrested.
Police said the incident was likely targeted and not random.