NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed his 11-year-old son with a screwdriver in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.
Police have charged Reginald Eugene Cooper, 40, of the 4200 block of Maple Path Circle.
According to police, Cooper was behaving bizarrely when he stopped a neighbor outside and told her to go into his house to check on his son.
When the neighbor did so, Cooper returned and threatened to kill his son and struck him with a screwdriver, causing a puncture wound, according to police.
Police said he then assaulted the neighbor when she tried to leave to get help.
The boy fled the home where another neighbor saw him bleeding and tried to render first aid. Cooper approached and assaulted her, as well as a third neighbor after demanding entry into the man’s home, according to police.
Cooper is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, first degree assault, five counts of second degree assault, first and second-degree child abuse and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
He is held on no bail status pending a bail review hearing.