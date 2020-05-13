BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a Royal Farms employee was shot by was shot by an alleged robbery Tuesday night in north Baltimore.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Keswick Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Northern District detectives were called to the scene and took over control of the investigation.
Detectives said that the suspect entered the Royal Farms store, then jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register. As the suspect was leaving the store, he turned and shot the employee.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.