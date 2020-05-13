



National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week are celebrated each year, but this year is different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Maryland Medical System has combined the two, and is celebrating Healthcare Heroes Week.

There is no better way to describe the healthcare workers who have stepped up to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were among those honored by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds during a formation flyover.

“It was awesome to see, and I’ll tell you, some of the staff were moved to tears,” said Emergency Medicine Chief Amitabh Chandra, of the UMMC Midtown Campus.

The University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown campus was included in the flyover.

“It’s a challenging job for all of us on the frontline, whether you’re working as a paramedic, an EMS worker, or whether you’re working in the hospital,” he said.

The University of Maryland Medical System is paying tribute to the entire medical workforce in what’s become a new normal.

It’s physically and emotionally challenging, and part of a hero’s job.

“I think that now with everything that’s gone on and the response from the community in support, it is absolutely appreciated.” “And I absolutely think there are many who enjoy being told that they are heroes because they are.”

Throughout the region grateful communities recognize that.

