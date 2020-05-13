



More than half the people who have died from COVID-19 in Maryland were in nursing homes.

Staff work hard every day to save residents, and there are success stories. 104-year-old Vivian Myers is one of those residents who beat the virus.

Nurses believe her tenacious spirit got her through.

Nurses and other health officials lined the hallways as Myers left the rehab wing where she recovered.

“Excitement. We all waited until everybody had time to stop, and we were cheering her on,” said Tara West, one of her nurses. “And I was like ‘Come on, you got to walk. She was like, alright!”

On paper, anyone would be concerned about Myers because of her age. When asked how she feels about the virus, Myers responded “I’ve accepted it, but I don’t like it!” She then chuckled.

Myers was born in 1915 and was married to her husband, Bob, for 58 years before he passed away.

At Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, she’s a big personality who’s lived here since the 1980s.

For care takers, Myers is a success story and she’ll continue to keep them on their toes.

“That walk, when we walked her back to her old room, it felt so good. It really did. I think everyone was crying,” said West.

This summer, Myers will turn 105. Her nurse said every time they ask what’s her secret, she has a different answer.

