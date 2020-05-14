FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A townhouse in Frederick caught fire just after midnight on Thursday, displacing nine people, officials say.
Fire and Rescue units were called to the 200 block of Canfield Terrace at around 12:23 a.m. after dispatchers got multiple calls about a backyard fence and deck on fire.
When they arrived they saw the heavy fire through the roof of the middle of the row townhouse.
It took around 60 firefighters and about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and another 90 minutes to extinguish hotspots, officials said.
Three of the townhouses were damaged from heavy fire and water, displacing nine people who are being assisted by the Red Cross.
No one was injured, officials said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and how the cost of the damage.