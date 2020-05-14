LATESTGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Unemployment


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A total of 65,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.

That’s up about 3,000 claims since the previous week.

On Wednesday, Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson was put on the hot seat with state house members asking questions about why her department had so many issues processing unemployment insurance claims.

Although about 327,000 were processing and paid out to Marylanders, about 135,000 Marylanders are still awaiting for the unemployment claims to be processed.

“It would not be fair to say that 200 call lines with 250 claims agents is adequate for the hundreds of thousands of calls that come in daily,” Robinson said.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – May 9, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Paper Phone Internet Agent PUA Claims PEUC Claims
Allegany 1 125 249 0 155 8
Anne Arundel 2 1,224 2,628 0 1,537 63
Baltimore City 2 1,423 2,875 0 2,070 168
Baltimore County 7 2,217 4,801 0 2,904 183
Calvert 1 166 333 0 199 13
Caroline 0 62 140 0 83 6
Carroll 7 322 652 0 327 20
Cecil 0 182 403 0 218 12
Charles 0 301 745 0 475 20
Dorchester 0 63 125 0 78 5
Frederick 1 495 1,058 0 572 19
Garrett 0 47 90 0 59 7
Harford 2 621 1,227 0 676 46
Howard 2 691 1,592 0 880 34
Kent 0 42 95 0 48 1
Montgomery 1 1,986 5,146 0 3,168 90
Non – Maryland 5 1,245 2,457 0 1,022 114
Prince George’s 2 1,876 4,644 0 3,112 152
Queen Anne’s 0 105 240 0 134 8
Somerset 0 31 89 0 70 4
St. Mary’s 1 178 380 0 213 13
Talbot 0 51 172 0 116 9
Unknown 0 4 0 0 0
Washington 0 327 611 0 332 16
Wicomico 0 248 467 0 312 36
Worcester 0 120 304 0 224 65
Totals by Type: 34 14,152 31,523 0 18,984 1,112
Total Regular UI Claims: 45,709
Total PUA & PEUC Claims: 20,096
Total All UI Claims: 65,805

