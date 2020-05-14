ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A total of 65,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.
That’s up about 3,000 claims since the previous week.
On Wednesday, Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson was put on the hot seat with state house members asking questions about why her department had so many issues processing unemployment insurance claims.
Although about 327,000 were processing and paid out to Marylanders, about 135,000 Marylanders are still awaiting for the unemployment claims to be processed.
“It would not be fair to say that 200 call lines with 250 claims agents is adequate for the hundreds of thousands of calls that come in daily,” Robinson said.
RELATED STORIES:
- Why The Real Unemployment Rate Is Actually Even Worse
- 135,000 Marylanders Still Awaiting For Their Unemployment Claims To Be Processed
- Marylanders Express Frustrations With Filing For Unemployment During State Senate Public Hearing
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – May 9, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Paper
|Phone
|Internet
|Agent
|PUA Claims
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|1
|125
|249
|0
|155
|8
|Anne Arundel
|2
|1,224
|2,628
|0
|1,537
|63
|Baltimore City
|2
|1,423
|2,875
|0
|2,070
|168
|Baltimore County
|7
|2,217
|4,801
|0
|2,904
|183
|Calvert
|1
|166
|333
|0
|199
|13
|Caroline
|0
|62
|140
|0
|83
|6
|Carroll
|7
|322
|652
|0
|327
|20
|Cecil
|0
|182
|403
|0
|218
|12
|Charles
|0
|301
|745
|0
|475
|20
|Dorchester
|0
|63
|125
|0
|78
|5
|Frederick
|1
|495
|1,058
|0
|572
|19
|Garrett
|0
|47
|90
|0
|59
|7
|Harford
|2
|621
|1,227
|0
|676
|46
|Howard
|2
|691
|1,592
|0
|880
|34
|Kent
|0
|42
|95
|0
|48
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|1,986
|5,146
|0
|3,168
|90
|Non – Maryland
|5
|1,245
|2,457
|0
|1,022
|114
|Prince George’s
|2
|1,876
|4,644
|0
|3,112
|152
|Queen Anne’s
|0
|105
|240
|0
|134
|8
|Somerset
|0
|31
|89
|0
|70
|4
|St. Mary’s
|1
|178
|380
|0
|213
|13
|Talbot
|0
|51
|172
|0
|116
|9
|Unknown
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|327
|611
|0
|332
|16
|Wicomico
|0
|248
|467
|0
|312
|36
|Worcester
|0
|120
|304
|0
|224
|65
|Totals by Type:
|34
|14,152
|31,523
|0
|18,984
|1,112
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|45,709
|Total PUA & PEUC Claims:
|20,096
|Total All UI Claims:
|65,805
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.