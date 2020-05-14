Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill is closing its door after 20 years.
The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The restaurant location at 22 West Padonia Road in Timonium will remain open for carryout through the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been real Federal Hill. THANK YOU to all of our friends for the memories and your loyal support for 20 bold years! #BEBOLD pic.twitter.com/0l68jc6yBq
— Ryleigh's Oyster ® (@RyleighsOyster) May 14, 2020
WJZ called the restaurant to learn more about why they are closing. Will update the story when we have more information.