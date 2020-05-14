LATESTGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill is closing its door after 20 years.

The restaurant made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The restaurant location at 22 West Padonia Road in Timonium will remain open for carryout through the coronavirus pandemic.

WJZ called the restaurant to learn more about why they are closing. Will update the story when we have more information.

