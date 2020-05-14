



Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday steps the county will take to move toward Stage One of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery.

“We have likely saved thousands of lives through the sacrifices we have made in recent weeks,” Pittman said. “I am loosening only the restrictions that should have no significant impact on the spread of this virus. We cannot afford a second spike in new cases.”

There’s also a modified reopening in Anne Arundel County— from the county executive. ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/iMgdHNI3gU — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 14, 2020

The following actions will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 15, in accordance with Governor Hogan’s executive order:

Retail businesses — as defined in the state executive order — will be allowed to reopen, but for curbside pickup only. Customers are not permitted inside the establishment, and employees must follow social distancing guidelines.

Animal shelters are allowed to open in accordance with the state executive order, and pet groomers are allowed to open for pet drop-off or pick-up only.

Beauty salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen, but by appointment only with a maximum of one customer at one time.

Manufacturing businesses and facilities within the county are allowed to open.

Religious facilities are not allowed to open. Gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted.

Face coverings are still required for customers and employees in any retail business, and residents are encouraged to wear them whenever interacting with others is possible.

Pittman will sign an executive order and issue more specific guidance prior to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, when the state executive order goes into effect.

Only automatic car washes are allowed to open.

Officials said the county’s actions will be guided by a series of 12 public health metrics established by Anne Arundel Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman to safeguard residents’ health during the COVID-19 crisis.

Pittman and Kalyanaraman said they will monitor and evaluate these metrics, and take additional actions when the data suggests it is safe to do so.

“I understand that some people are going to be relived by what I’ve just said, others are going to be frustrated by it,” Pittman said. “I would just encourage everybody to think back on what we’ve done in the weeks leading up to this, that we’ve all made sacrifices and we’ve all suffered, to some degree, in working to combat the spread of this virus, and we’ve done that as a community.”

