BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Brandon Brown on Sunday.
Police said Brown was shot and killed as he walked into the Family Dollar Store in the 1400 block of East Coldspring Lane on May 10.
Police share surveillance video of the Mother’s Day shooting on YouTube and on social media.
In the video you can see a male in a gray hoodie and black mask and gloves and without warning opened fire on Brown.
The suspect was then struck by a vehicle and knocked the ground.
But he got up and ran from the scene.
Police believe the suspect could be in hiding and recovery from his injuries.
Help detectives locate his killer by calling (410) 396-2100 or by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
https://twitter.com/BaltimorePolice/status/1260969086110007296