CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WJZ) — A popular tourist spot along the Delmarva is set to reopen this week.
Chincoteague says all of its hotels, rental homes, Airbnb’s and campgrounds will open Friday, but it can only run at a 25 percent capacity.
The town says it hopes to get to 100 percent by the end of the month.
