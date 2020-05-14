LATESTWhat's Open, What's Closed In Maryland? Here's A County-By-County Breakdown
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Chincoteague, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Talkers


CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WJZ) — A popular tourist spot along the Delmarva is set to reopen this week.

Chincoteague says all of its hotels, rental homes, Airbnb’s and campgrounds will open Friday, but it can only run at a 25 percent capacity.

The town says it hopes to get to 100 percent by the end of the month.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply