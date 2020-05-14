GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal crash in Gambrills Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to Crain Highway just north of Capital Raceway Road in Gambrills for a two-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m.
They learned a Honda minivan was driving southbound on Crain Highway when it tried to make a left turn while a Kawasaki motorcycle was approaching the left turn lane next to the Honda. The van moved into the left turn lane and collided with the motorcycle, police said.
The motorcyclist, 38-year-old Clifton Christopher White II of Baltimore was pronounced dead on scene. The 52-year-old driver, Theresa Ann Hayburn of Bowie, and her 20-year-old son James Gerard Hayburn, who were in the minivan, were uninjured and remained on scene.
Police said the primary cause of the crash appears to be the minivan failing to remain in its lane. The speed of the motorcycle also appears to have contributed to the crash as well.
Toxicology results are pending although drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.