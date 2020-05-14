



A new report from the CDC shows that there’s been a steep drop in children getting vaccines.

Doctors believe this could be a big problem, especially when it comes time for children to go back to school.

While the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, pediatricians are worried about protecting children from other diseases.

Johns Hopkins Pediatric Dr. Barry Solomon said staying up to date on vaccinations is critical, especially now.

“These are essential vaccines to protect kids from viruses and bacteria that we know are in our community,” Dr. Solomon said. “And if they can get vaccinated, that will prevent them from getting infected.”

An example is the measles vaccine, which doctors say kids need around the age of one, and again around the age of four. Without it, another public health problem could happen, health officials say.

Dr. Edith Dietz is also concerned about an influx of children in need of vaccinations before schools reopen.

“The public schools are mandated to ensure that kids have a minimum of vaccines,” Dietz said.

Waiting until the last minute could overwhelm doctor’s, and they may even run out of vaccines because there’s only so much they can keep on-hand.

While Dr. Dietz says she understands many parents are concerned about COVID-19, she points out many pediatricians have taken extra precautions.

“Some practices are doing temperature checks, wearing masks, just the way that we wear at the grocery store,” Dr. Dietz said.

Doctors are working with parents to reassure them how they can safely vaccinate their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Probably one of the most important things a parent can do for their kids right now,” Dr. Solomon said.

