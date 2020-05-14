LATESTGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead and two firefighters are injured with minor burns after Anne Arundel County Fire responded to a house fire in Pasadena earlier Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:36 a.m. and when they arrived they could see a fire coming from the second-floor of the single-family home in the 1500 block of Fairview Beach Road.

Thirty eight firefighters were on the scene working to stop the fire.

One female occupant was inside the home and was unable to escape. She did not survive, officials said.

Two firefighters were taken to Bayview Medical Center for minor burns.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated.

