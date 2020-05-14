



Frederick County will implement a “phase-in” of Phase One of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan for the state of Maryland.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardener announced Thursday afternoon she will issue an executive order to implement a slower phase of the governor’s plan, meaning the stay-at-home order remains in effect with exceptions.

This includes parts of the governor’s order issued Wednesday, such as animal adoption, car washes and pet groomers can now operate.

Curbside pickup will be allowed in the county at all retail operations, and manufacturers can move forward.

Working with municipal leaders, small retail shops and businesses within municipalities will be allowed to open under the following guidelines:

All business owners must have a person at the front door to manage the number of people in their stores and make sure the store isn’t more than 50 percent full.

They must also have plans to keep and maintain physical distancing, and workers must wear face coverings.

They also must minimize the handling of cash.

The county is defining small businesses as those that are less than 10,000 square feet of space, Gardener said.

She said if this first step doesn’t cause a rise in hospitalizations, and they don’t see an influx in nursing home patients as they get more testing results, then other establishments and activities will be permitted to reopen in two weeks- May 29.

Hair salons, barber shops would be a part of that next step, appointments only, with only 50 percent occupancy and required face coverings.

The county executive said she will be adding a requirement for special hours for appointments for seniors and vulnerable residents, to try to keep them safe too.

Religious facilities or houses of worship will be allowed to open again on Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. with 50 percent capacity, and will be required to follow state guidelines.

County Executive Gardener said she will update where the county is at next Thursday and go from there.

“I appreciate that this is not what everyone will like, that some people wanted me to continue to keep the county completely shut down. And that others wanted to see our business activities open faster,” She said.

There are several jurisdictions around the state that are forging their own path as the state reopens on Friday. Find out where yours stands here.

