



Harford County will also reopen at 5 p.m. Friday following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement about lifting the state’s stay at home order, but Cecil County will take a more phased approach.

“I am pleased to announce that in consultation with our health officer, Harford County will reopen on Friday at 5 p.m. as outlined in Gov. Hogan’s Safer at Home advisory,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “At the same time, all citizens should continue to follow required social distancing and safety precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We have sacrificed to get to this point and we must keep working together to maintain our progress. Be smart, stay safe and God bless.”

This means retail stores, manufacturers, personal services — like salons and barbers — and churches can reopen, but must only allow 50% of their capacity.

Hogan also said people should wear masks inside and practice social distance and avoid groups larger than 10.

Harford County Public Schools announced they would do individual in-person graduation ceremonies.

Just north in Cecil County, Executive Alan J. McCarthy said he will announce a phased reopening of Cecil County on Friday at 1 p.m.

“Over the last eight weeks, we have learned to live our lives very differently than we define as ‘normal.’ Social distancing has become the new norm, and face masks are now required accessories as we venture out to the grocery store and work,” McCarty said in a statement. “Working cooperatively with Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy and Director of Emergency Services, Richard Brooks, along with Sheriff Scott Adams and department leaders within county government, my intent is to create a plan that will begin to reopen our county while maintaining the health and safety of all Cecil County citizens.”

“Though it is my sincere expectation to return our local economy to a place where our citizens are back to work and our small businesses are once again thriving, I will not expose our citizens to unnecessary risks that endangers the overall health of our community,” he added. “In the coming days you will hear more about our plan to gradually lessen the restrictions and open Cecil County in a responsible manner. As the Governor stated today, appropriate hygiene practices like wearing a mask in public and respecting social distance guidelines will remain in place.”

