



Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released Thursday the framework for reopening the county in response to phase one of Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to reopen the state.

Ball said that Howard County is still working toward the building blocks needed for additional reopening, but feels as though some limited retail and outdoor activities can resume safely.

Who’s Open, Who’s Closed: County-By-County Breakdown As Maryland Reopens

Religious services can be held with 10 people or less. They are encouraged to be held outdoors at this time, however.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Some retail stores can also reopen, but are restricted to curbside pickup or delivery.

Some of those stores include florist, furniture stores, jewelers, bookstores, clothing stores, lawn and garden stores, sporting good stores and tobacco stores, among others.

Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters and car washes can also operate, but at a 50 percent capacity.

Barber shops and salons can reopen, but by appointment only with just one customer allowed inside at any given time.

Non-essential businesses will still remain closed under Gov. Hogan’s executive order. Some of those businesses include bingo halls, bowling alleys, social clubs, tattoo shops, among others.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.