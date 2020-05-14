BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University Maryland officials announced Thursday the school actively planning toward the reopening of its campuses in time for the fall 2020 semester.
The semester is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., President, told the Loyola community that the University will resume normal operations to the greatest extent possible as the public health situation permits.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
He wrote, in part, the following email to students, faculty, staff, administrators and families:
“Over the next few months, we will be implementing plans to help ensure a safe return to campus for our community and continue to provide a high-quality education for those who are not able to be physically present. We hope and intend to offer a residential experience for the full semester, but we will be fully prepared to transition to online-only instruction at any time if there is a resurgence of COVID-19.”
The University has launched a plans for reopening campus webpage, which you can find by clicking here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.