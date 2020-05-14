



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Elections confirms that mail-in ballots for the June 2 Presidential Primary election have been sent by the U.S. Postal Service to all eligible state voters, and are valid ballots- despite an incorrect date on them.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the June 2 primary will be conducted by mail, with some options to vote in-person on election day- which was moved from April 28 to June 2.

The mail-in ballots display the original primary date of April 28, but the ballots are valid for the June 2 election.

“Voting by mail is safe, secure and free,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.”

Ballots for Baltimore City residents were mailed starting May 8, and eligible voters in the City should expect to get a ballot soon.

The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2 but can be mailed any time before election day, the board said.

Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.

If an eligible voter does not receive a ballot in the mail, they may submit a request to absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.

For more information about this election, including a list of in-person voting locations, visit www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the State Board at 1-800-222-8683.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.