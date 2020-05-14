CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect wanted in Frederick County was arrested in Dorchester County Thursday afternoon after he allegedly committed multiple crimes and struck a police vehicle.

The suspect is identified as Allen M. Hooks, 29, of Frederick. He is charged by Maryland State Police with carjacking, robbery and three counts each of first-degree and second-degree assault.

According to Maryland State Police, officers from the Cambridge Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at a liquor store in the Dorchester Shopping Center.

When they arrived, they learned a man had attempted to rob the store and fled in a blue car. While patrolling the area, officers saw the suspect vehicle driving out of a gas station in the 2900 block of Ocean Gateway in Cambridge.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect vehicle struck a police vehicle and made a U-turn in the parking lot. A shot was fired at the suspect vehicle by one of the officers. The suspect was not hit and fled the scene.

State Police investigators determined the suspect pulled his vehicle to the side of the road and flagged down a passing motorist. The driver stopped, and the suspect ordered him out of his vehicle. The driver asked if he could get his young child out of the vehicle, and the suspect agreed before fleeing in the stolen car. The driver and his child reported no injuries during the incident.

Officers from the Cambridge Police Department located the stolen car near Ravenwood Drive and the suspect fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody by officers.

Further investigation determined that after the attempted robbery at the liquor store, the suspect went to the gas station and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash just before running into the police vehicle as he attempted to leave the parking lot.

Troopers determined the car the suspect was driving when he committed the gas station robbery was a vehicle reported stolen yesterday in Frederick County. That vehicle was recovered where the suspect abandoned it before carjacking the driver this afternoon.

The investigation is continuing.