BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police need your help to locate 67-year-old Ada Duckett.
She was last seen Thursday, May 14 in the area 2900 block Round Road.
Ms. Duckett was last seen wearing a green shirt with black and grey pants. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Family and friends are concerned about Ada’s well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ada Duckett is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
