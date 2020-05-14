LATESTGov. Larry Hogan To Lift Maryland's Stay At Home Order Friday Evening
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police need your help to locate 67-year-old Ada Duckett.

She was last seen Thursday, May 14 in the area 2900 block Round Road.

Ms. Duckett was last seen wearing a green shirt with black and grey pants. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Family and friends are concerned about Ada’s well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ada Duckett is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

