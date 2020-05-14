BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mr. Trash Wheel is now world record holder!
In the 2020 edition of the Guinness World Records book, Mr. Trash Wheel is recognized for “Most Floating Debris Removed by a Trash Receptor in One Month”
Mr. Trash Wheel broke the record between April 1 and April 30, 2017 after removing 63.3 U.S. tons of debris from the mouth of the Jones Falls River.
“Making it into the Guinness World Records is a bittersweet milestone. It’s further proof that the trash wheel technology is extremely effective, but it also highlights how much still needs to be done to reduce the amount of litter in the Harbor,” noted Adam Lindquist, Waterfront Partnership’s director of the healthy harbor initiative. “Our ultimate goal is to put Mr. Trash Wheel out of a job, and for all Baltimoreans to understand how litter impacts our environmental health.”
Mr. Trash Wheel was installed in May 2014 and has collected over 2.5 million pounds of trash and debris, originating from upstream areas in Baltimore County and lower stream areas in Baltimore City before being collected in the Inner Harbor. The trash wheel is maintained by the Waterfront Partnership as part of its Healthy Harbor Initiative to make the Harbor swimmable and fishable.