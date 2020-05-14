Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — M&T Bank announced it has, so far, funded more than 8,300 small businesses in the Paycheck Protection Program.
These loans will support more than 163,000 jobs in the state.
M&T will continue to take PPP loan applications for a limited time.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.