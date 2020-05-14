OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City is lifting it’s lodging restrictions amid Gov. Hogan ending the stay-at-home order.
Mayor Rick Meehan announced Thursday evening that the declaration the lifting of short-term rental restrictions.
“Following Governor Hogan’s lifting of the stay-at-home order, the town of Ocean City will be lifting lodging restrictions on short-term rentals effective Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m.” Mayor Meehan said. “The town is currently working with the Hotel Motel Restaurant Association and Chamber of Commerce to ensure we follow stage one of the Maryland Strong Roadmap to Recovery and Back to Business Pledge,”
The restrictions were not set to lift until May 22.
He said in a press release Thursday that they encourage residents and visitors to follow health and safety guidelines, including physical distancing and gathering limits.
The town opened up its beach and boardwalk last weekend
This story is breaking.