BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they believe to be connected with a deadly shooting in southwest Baltimore.
Police say the shooting happened on May 5, 2020, in the 1900 block of McHenry Street around 7:45 a.m.
The two suspects allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man, drug him into an alley and fatally shot him.
The two suspects are believed to be in their 20’s and frequent the 300 block of S. Monroe Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.