LATESTWhat's Open, What's Closed In Maryland? Here's A County-By-County Breakdown
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they believe to be connected with a deadly shooting in southwest Baltimore.

Police say the shooting happened on May 5, 2020, in the 1900 block of McHenry Street around 7:45 a.m.

The two suspects allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man, drug him into an alley and fatally shot him.

The two suspects are believed to be in their 20’s and frequent the 300 block of S. Monroe Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply