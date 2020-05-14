Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At a time when the world needs a little hope, Morgan State University’s choir offers just that with their rendition of “We are the World.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At a time when the world needs a little hope, Morgan State University’s choir offers just that with their rendition of “We are the World.”
The choir sang the song together virtually and the video was posted by their music director Dr. Eric Conway on YouTube Wednesday.
The video begins with the words, “Despite this uncertain time in history, the human spirit still triumphs.”
“We must remember: “We are the world, we are the children… it’s true, we make better days, just you and me.”
Their performance already has thousands of views.
Watch Morgan State’s rendition above or by clicking here.
The song initially came out in 1985 as a charity song by supergroup USA for Africa and was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian.