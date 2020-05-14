



Jason Holland, a suspect wanted in the Elkton triple shooting that injured a 7-year-old, turned himself into police Wednesday evening.

According to Elkton Police, Holland was placed under arrested in the police department’s lobby around 6:15 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He was booked and processed, then transported to the District Court Commissioner for review. He was held without bond and taken to the Cecil County Detention Center.

Police previously made four arrests in Monday’s triple shooting in Elkton, including a mother and her two sons.

Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were shot in Elkton Monday afternoon, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The Elkton Police Department said they got a call about a shooting around 3 p.m. near Cow Lane and Landing Lane in the in Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back, a 31-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on her foot and a 7-year-old boy was shot in the knee, police said. The man and the boy are in stable condition at Delaware hospitals; the woman was treated and released on scene.

Police said two suspects were believed to have been holed up, leading them to set up two separate perimeters.

An initial investigation revealed that Holland and two other suspects Robert and Cody Hammond, allegedly fired indiscriminately into a home in the 100 block of Huntsman Drive in Elkton. They fled the area and went toward their residence in the 100 block of Cow Lane.

A fourth suspect, Nakeere Sayers, was also seen fleeing from the shooting carrying a backpack. That backpack was later found in a nearby yard with a loaded handgun, 18 baggies of suspected heroin and a small amount of marijuana.

Officers also learned that Robert and Cody’s mother Crystal also allegedly conspired to commit the shooting.

When officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Cow Lane, they called out to whomever was inside the home. Crystal and Cody Hammond came outside and were taken into custody. Police secured the home and believed Robert was still inside.

Elkton Police called Maryland State Police’s tactical team to help negotiate with Robert. They were able to coax him outside and take him into custody.

After searching the Hammond home, police found more than $600 in cash, 74 baggies of suspected heroin, suspected crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Officers later found 18-year-old Sayers in the 100 block of Huntsman Drive and took him into custody in linked him to the backpack with the gun and heroin. He was charged with counts related to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Police charged Robert Hammond, 23, with multiple counts related to attempted murder. His 18-year-old brother Cody Hammond was also charged with multiple counts related to attempted murder

Their 43-year-old mother Crystal Hammond was charged with multiple counts related to conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

No mugshots were provided for the Hammonds or Sayers.