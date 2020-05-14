



The state of Maryland’s stay-at-home order will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, under Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders- but not every area of the state says it’s ready to move into phase one of reopening.

Phase one of reopening Maryland includes reopening retail stores with 50 percent capacity, manufacturing may resume operations, personal services like barbershops and hair salons may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only. Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes and art galleries can open.

Churches and religious services can also open, with outside services encouraged, but inside services may be permitted at 50 percent capacity or less.

Allegany County: The county has not released any information yet.

Anne Arundel County: County Executive Steuart Pittman tweeted Wednesday night that he will review proposals from the county’s health officers and announce their next steps soon.

Today, @GovLarryHogan inched forward on the Roadmap to Recovery, allowing some restrictions to be lifted where local health officials believe that metrics have been achieved. In the coming days I'll review the proposals with @aahealth and announce which ones we will implement. — AACoExec (@AACoExec) May 13, 2020

Baltimore City: Mayor Jack Young is set to address the public in a press conference at 3 p.m., where he may give some more information on where Baltimore stands on reopening.

Baltimore County: The county executive is expected to announce a decision at some point Thursday or within the next 24 hours.

Calvert County: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted for a second extension to the declaration of a local state of emergency for the county.

Caroline County: The county has not released any information yet.

Carroll County: The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to follow the state’s new executive order to begin phase one of the reopening plan.

Cecil County: County Executive Alan McCarthy said Cecil County will also be reopening with a phased approach. He will hold a press conference on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on Friday to discuss their initial plans.

Charles County: The county’s board of commissioners will convene at 4:15 p.m. Thursday to discuss the timing of reopening.

Dorchester County: The county has not released any information yet.

Frederick County: County and municipal leaders announced they’ve agreed to “coordinate how and when to implement any proposed changes to the current stay-at-home order,” which includes the cities of Frederick and Brunswick, the towns of Burkittsville, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Mount Airy, Myersville, New Market, Thurmont, Walkersville, and Woodsboro, and the Village of Rosemont.

In a statement posted shortly before Gov. Hogan’s announcement, they said they will be evaluating local health data and that any changes will not be immediate. Further details will be announced at “a later date as more information is available,”

Garrett County: The county has not released any information yet.

Harford County: They will reopen on Friday at 5 p.m. with guidelines in Gov. Hogan’s Safer at Home advisory. All citizens are advised to follow the required social distancing and safety precautions to minimize COVID-19’s spread.

Howard County: The county held a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday but has not said anything on specifics for reopening at this time.

Kent County: The county has not released any information yet.

Montgomery County: County Executive Marc Elrich said he will issue a new, local stay-at-home order that will go into effect on Friday when Gov. Hogan’s has expired.

Prince George’s County: County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued a stay-at-home order for Prince George’s County through June 1.

Queen Anne’s County: The county has not released any information yet.

St. Mary’s County: The county has not released any information yet.

Somerset County: The county has not released any information yet.

Talbot County: The county is reopening in the same guidelines as Gov. Hogan for Phase 1.

“Like the governor, I am hopeful that this stage will go well and we can quickly open other businesses,” says Talbot County Council President Corey Pack, “But we must continue to take precautions to keep our residents, businesses, and workers safe.”

Washington County: So far, the county has not given any indication they are deviating from Gov. Hogan’s Phase 1 plan. The county government Facebook page posted the governor’s update.

Wicomico County: The county has not released any information yet.

Worcester County: The county has not released any information yet.

WJZ is working to get more details on each county’s decision to reopen or stay closed. Check back for updates on yours.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.