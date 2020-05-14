PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman died and two firefighters were injured with minor burns after a fire broke out in a waterfront home in Pasadena Thursday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County firefighters were called to the scene around 11:36 a.m. and when they arrived they could see fire coming from the second floor of the single-family home in the 1500 block of Fairview Beach Road. A neighbor from across the river and a male resident who said he came home and found the home on fire.
That man told firefighters he tried several times to go inside and rescue a woman but that the fire was too intense. That woman was unable to escape on her own and did not survive.
Two firefighters, who tried to rescue the woman, were taken to Bayview Medical Center for minor burns on their hands and ears. They were later released.
Forty-five firefighters from Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City worked to stop the blaze. It came under control in 25 minutes.
The fire caused $500,000 in damages, officials estimated.
The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated.
The identity of the victim will be released after official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
It’s the first fatal fire for the year in Anne Arundel County.