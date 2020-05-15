FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The 15-year-old juvenile charged in the death of John Weed at the Great Frederick Fair last year will be placed in a long-term behavioral modification program, a judge ruled Friday morning.
On April 29, the teen pled guilty to manslaughter for the September 20 offense at the Frederick Fair. The State requested that the youth be tried as an adult, but after a hearing in February, the court determined he would remain in the juvenile system.
On September 20, 2019, Weed was at the Frederick Fair with his family when he was approached by the 15-year-old juvenile and a couple of his friends.
The teen and another youth asked Weed for money, but he said no. The youth continued after Weed, despite family members begging the youth to leave him alone.
According to court documents, the teen hit Weed twice as he walked away, then his 16-year-old brother got involved and hit him twice.
When Weed was facing the 16-year-old, the 15-year-old came running from a distance and punched Weed, who lost consciousness almost immediately.
Weed never regained consciousness and died of his injuries the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
The 16-year-old is being charged as a juvenile with two counts of second-degree assault. His trial is pending.