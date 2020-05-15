BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s June 2 primary election now just over two weeks away, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is calling for answers about why some voters in Baltimore have yet to receive their mail-in ballots.
“Voters across the State of Maryland and Baltimore County and others have received their ballots,” Scott said. “But not here in Baltimore City. Every day we are now hearing from people who are concerned about their ballots.”
“I”m calling on the State Board of Elections and the Baltimore City Board of Elections to give us an answer. Not tomorrow, but today,” Scott added at a press conference Friday.
In a statement to WJZ, the Maryland State Board of Elections said:
“For Baltimore City voters, ballots are being processes by the U.S. Postal Service. Voters should start receiving them over the weekend and into next week.”
The primary was pushed to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone is encouraged to vote by mail.
Any eligible voter who has not received a ballot in the mail by the middle of next week may submit a ballot request to absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.