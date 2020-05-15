Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 28-year-old man in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 6200 block of Radecke Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a shooting and found a man lying in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he’s in critical condition.
Baltimore County Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact Detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.